Security beefed up in city

Security has been beefed up in the provincial capital to maintain law and order during presidential election being held on Tuesday at the provincial assembly.

Additional police personnel were deployed outside Punjab Assembly and all public and private sensitive buildings across the provincial metropolis.Snipers have also been deployed on the rooftop of assembly.

Meanwhile,all the SPs have been directed to visit to their respective areas for reviewing security arrangements.

The officials have been directed to increase the force at all entry and exit points of the city and system of checking has also been made more effective in these points.

The police continued conducting search operations in every division to maintain law and order.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp