Security beefed up in city

DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir on Sunday directed the SPs to put security on high alert in the provincial metropolis to maintain law and order.

In this regard, he issued necessary directions to all the divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for a thorough checking of people. He also directed the officials to properly check all the vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

The DIG said the police would conducted search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation of the city.

All divisional SPs have been directed to brief the policemen, about sensitivity of the duty and security threats, he added.—APP

