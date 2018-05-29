Security beefed up in capital

The Islamabad Police have beefed up security in the federal capital and special deployment is being made at all important buildings and markets to avert any untoward incident and provide complete security to the citizens.

In line with the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri, special security plan has been devised by SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi. The police source said that this plan includes the deployment of policemen at all markets, commercial areas and other public places. All four SPs including SSP will supervise these security arrangements in their respective areas.

Keeping in view the expected rush in last days of Ramadan, SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi has assigned duties to police officials at various markets including Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, Kohsar Market, Blue Area, Aabpara Market, F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, New Aabpara Market, I-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz and G-9 Markaz. Teams of QRF, Commandoes, lady Commandoes and mounted police have been constituted for patrolling in various areas.

Additional SP Dr. Mustaf Tanveer told these security duties will be helpful for checking during Ramadan. All SDPOs and SHOs will arrange special patrolling in their area and mobile officer will take notice of the suspicious persons and vehicles.

Policemen in plain clothes will be deputed for collection of advance intelligence and in case of useful information they will immediately inform to relevant police officials and main police control. SSP Islamabad has directed all police officials to maintain strict vigilance at all police pickets and entry as well exit points of the city. He also directed to conduct checking at hotels, inn, guest houses and slum areas and launch special crackdown against beggars. Special police contingents will perform duties at all important places, shopping centers, main markets for the safety of public. Police Commandos will be deployed at different places apart from patrolling by ASPs, DSPs, Inspectors and provision of more strength to police stations. All the Police Stations have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their respective areas.—INP

