Security beefed up at Railway Station

Rawalpindi

In order to ensure the safety of passengers and visitors, security arrangements have been enhanced at the Rawalpindi Railway Station ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Railways Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Raza Habib informed that armed police personnel have been deployed at the railway station to keep security situation in check.

He said, that the security of the railway station had been tightened to ensure the safety of passengers with police in plain clothes assigned the task to check security and keep an eye on suspicious persons. The deployment of cops was ensured to frisk the passengers entering the station.

The entire parking area had been covered using 32 high-definition, closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) apart from installing floodlights. Moreover, three booths with imported computerised barriers had also been set up to ensure proper checking and to maintain records of all visitors including the driver, the number plate and the vehicle. Ground surveillance cameras had also been installed to check vehicles, he added.

A special control room has been set up where activities of the visitors are monitored round the clock, he added.

The DCO said that computerised card systems, such as those used on the motorway and the Islamabad Airport, had been installed at the entry points to facilitate visitors.

Foolproof security of the passengers at platforms are being ensured through 16 CCTV cameras while walk-through gates had also been installed at the entry points, he added.

To another query, he said that luggage, parcels and other items booked for transportation to other cities of the country are also being checked through scanners installed at the station.—APP