Security beefed up

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday issued directions to put security on high alert in the province, following Quetta blast. According to police, the IGP directed the officials to further beef up security at all sensitive places in Punjab. However, all RPOs and DPOs have also been directed to personally monitor all security arrangements in their respective areas.

The provincial police chief also ordered tightening security arrangements at all entry and exit points in the province and enhance patrolling to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, the security in provincial capital have also been put on high alert after Quetta blast to avoid any untoward situation. The DIG Operations directed the officials, deployed at entry and exit points of the city to remain vigilant and said that security had been enhanced outside all parks and churches.