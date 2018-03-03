Security arrangements for Senate elections

Peshawar

Provincial Election Commission on Friday held a meeting to review security arrangements for peaceful conduct of Senate elections and upholding sanctity of vote. The meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed was briefed by SP security Sajad Sahibzada about the security related matters with regard to Senate elections, saying a robust security plan had been worked out to ensure polls in peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

He informed there was a strong coordination among all the concerned departments and required number of security personnel had been deputed to perform their duties on the polling day, he added.—APP