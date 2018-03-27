Security arrangements reviewed for Pak-West IndiesT-20 series match in City

Staff Reporter

Sindh Home Minister, Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal here on Monday said that international security requirements will be met without any failure during the cricket matches, under T-20 series, to be played between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium from April 1-3.

Chairing a meeting to review the security arrangements for the major sports event, he directed the security committee members, to ensure that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) adopted for the purpose must be implemented in actual spirit.

Taking into account the details of elaborate arrangements underway for the international event, the minister reiterated that security at every level will be foolproof.

“Security measures have to be solid and extra-ordinary,” Siyal told the officials concerned.”

Traffic flow at all major routes ought to be smooth and for the purpose Karachi Traffic Police must come forward, urgently, with efficient plan providing commuters with alternative routes during the three days event, he emphasized.

Urging the officials concerned to duly publicize the alternative traffic plan and prevent any unnecessary inconvenience to the citizens, he said that the police force should also be deployed in adequate numbers to help commuters provide with necessary guidance.

“Random snap checking, patrolling and surveillance must be initiated on urgent basis prior to the event itself to supplement the security measures being adopted,” said the provincial home minister.

The meeting among others was also attended by provincial home secretary Kazi Shahid Pervez, Commissioner of Karachi Ejaz Ahmad Khan, Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar, Sector Commander, Bhittai Rangers – Sindh Brigadier Shahid, DIG – Traffic Imran Yaqoob Minhas and others.