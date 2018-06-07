Security arrangements in place for Youm-i-Ali processions

Staff Reporter

Security arrangements are in place for Youm-i-Ali processions for Karachi on Thursday.

A ban on pillion riding has been imposed in city with orders for police deployment at imambargahs, mosques and other sensitive places.

Around 5,572 policemen, with 72 police mobiles, 65 motorcycles, and eight vans, are to perform duties in their respective areas to maintain law and order, and top police officials have been asked to ensure strict monitoring of processions and rallies in different areas.

The procession will begin at 1pm from Nishtar Park. From there it will move through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Rampat Rai Road, Nawab Mahabat Khanjee Road, and culminate at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. No vehicles will be allowed to park along the procession route.

Participants of the procession will be able to reach Numaish through the following routes:

From Nazimabad to Lasbela, Albela, then left towards Garden Jamatkhana, Soldier Bazaar Number 3, Light Signal to Nishtar Park

From Liaquatabad to Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir, then left towards Kamela From Society to Numaish From Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Gulistan-i-Jauhar on University Road, old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society light signal, or PPP Chowrangi to Nawa-i-Waqt Diversions will be set up at the following points:

Sabil Wali Masjid towards Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jang Road) Guru Mandir Light Signal Sharah-i-Quaideen/Kashmir Road (Society Light Signal) Lasbella (left towards Nishtar Road right Towards Teen Hatti) Crossing of Agha Khan Park cutting towards Soldier Bazaar police station Mansfield Street/Capri Light Signal Junction of University Road/Sir Shah Suleman Road towards Sharah-i-Faisal for heavy traffic M.A. Jinnah/Aga Khan Road (Garden Chowk) Jamila Street/Jahangir Pattangi (Jubilee Cinema Roundabout) Sharah-i-Liaquat near Masjid Ahl-i-Hadis Rafiquee Shaheed Road/Sarwar Shaheed Road (Lucky Star) Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road/Shaheen Complex Sharah-i-Liaquat (Fresco Chowk) Jinnah Bridge Intersection Mai Kolachi/M.T. Khan Road Traffic diversions As soon as the procession will start from Nishter Park, all traffic coming from city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazar (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Ankle-Saria to Jublee & Garden Zoo to reach their destination.