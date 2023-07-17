Sector Commander Frontier Corps (FC) South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa here on Sunday chaired an important meeting at Captain Sikandar Shaheed FC Camp and reviewed the arrangements regarding the security plan for upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib, Acting District Police Officer Tank Nasir Khan, district officers of various departments and institutions, notables and elders of the area.

The meeting was also attended by Suni religious scholars including Maulana Muhammad Saddiq Khatib, Pir Saleem Shah, Mulla Abdul Rehman, Qari Nasrullah, Hakeem Sana Khan, Maulana Gul Muhammad and Maulana Khan Muhammad. While from the Shia sect, Nazr Abbas, Gulfam Khan and Nazim Ashraf, Syed Mazhar Abass, Muhammad Aslam, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ali, Syed Hanif Shah, Fazl Hussain, Qasim Ali and Shafqat Ali also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Sector Commander FC South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa said that all the law enforcement agencies would ensure fool proof security during Muharram. He said that Pakistan Army, FC South, Police and all other law enforcement agencies and the district administration would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property during Muharram.

The sector commander said that it was a heavy responsibility on the people and scholars belonging to all schools of thought to promote brotherhood and sectarian harmony in order to maintain peace during Muharram.