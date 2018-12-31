Security arrangements finalized for New Year night

Staff Reporter

DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir on Sunday said that no one would be allowed to indulge in hooliganism, aerial firing and wheelie on New Year night and strict action would be taken against violators.

He directed the policemen to adopt foolproof security measures and remain high alert for ensuring peaceful atmosphere.

According to the security plan, 10,000 policemen including additional contingents of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units (PRU) would perform security duties.

The DIG also directed all divisional SPs and DSPs to personally visit the important areas in their respective jurisdictions and adopt stringent security measures.

He said that all thoroughfares would be scanned and monitored continuously, adding that Dolphin squads along with PRU would conduct patrolling at all important roads, shopping areas, parks and recreational places of the city. Additional contingents of police would also be deployed at different parks and main recreational points to cope with any untoward situation, he maintained.

Moreover, the police would ensure checking of motorcycles and vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. The purpose of these security arrangements was to ensure safety of lives and property of the citizens, the DIG concluded.

Meanwhile, 12 DSPs, 70 inspectors and more than 1200 traffic wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) under the supervision of SPs Traffic would be deployed on roads to maintain traffic flow, whereas all the CTP staff of licensing, ticketing and office would also be deployed on roads to facilitate the people.

The City Traffic Police has put in place special traffic arrangements at Jail Road, The Mall, Canal Road, Ferozpur Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Barki Road and Main Boulevard. More than 70 contingents of CTP along with heavy bikes would be deployed at these roads.

Share on: WhatsApp