Security arrangements finalized for Christmas

Rawalpindi

All the security arrangements have been finalized to ensure peacefully observance of Christmas falling on December 25 – Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, 4000 security personnel include women police, personnel from the special branch and elite force would be deployed round the city to ensure tight arrangements at churches and other public places.

These contingents will be supervised by three superintendents of police (SPs), 11 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 21 SHOs.

Moreover, no one will be allowed to park their vehicles near churches while walk-through gates will be installed at the entrance of the churches with visitors checked using metal detectors.

Apart from churches, police personnel will be deployed at public places including parks, he said, adding that security has also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city with special checking ordered for the special occasion.—APP

