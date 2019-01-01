Security arrangements finalised for New Year celebrations

Strict security arrangements have been finalised for new year celebrations to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the plan, traffic management plan has also been finalised to avoid traffic mess in the city.

It said that one wheeling of motorbikes and playing of music on tape or video recorder will also be banned. No person will be allowed to carry weapons during new year night.

According to PRO SSP Sukkur, ladies police and the personnel of special branch will be deployed to make the security arrangements foolproof.There would be special deployment for churches and public places to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Security has already been tightened at the entry and exit points of the district for this special occasion.

All the DSPs and SHOs have been directed to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas, he informed.The police have also been ordered to take stern action against suspects, and conduct effective checking of hotels.

He said that stern action would be taken against the violators.

A Sindh Rangers spokesperson said that the paramilitary has finalised security arrangements for New Year’s eve tonight, under which it has increased the number of the patrolling teams for snap checking. —APP

