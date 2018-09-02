Security arrangements finalised for Muharram

Staff Reporter

The police have finalised the security arrangements to ensure peace and maintain law and order during Muharramul Haram.

DIG Operations Lahore Shehzad Akbar said here on Saturday that all divisional SPs had been directed to hold meetings with religious scholars and ‘majalis’ organisers.

He issued directions to all SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people.

He also directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exist points of the city.

He said that foolproof security would be provided to processions, adding that search operations would be conducted on daily basis.

The DIG said that fire training would be imparted to volunteers after completion of their verification process.

Strict monitoring would be ensured through CCTV cameras, he added.

The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on roads.

The policemen have also been directed to keep an eye on suspected elements and their activities, he added.

