Security alert for NAB chairman

Observer Report

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Saturday was recommended refraining from unnecessary movement after issuance of security alert.

According to sources, the departments concerned have been informed about the fresh security threats while other officials of the anti-corruption watchdog have also been warned.

Earlier, the NAB was threatened with a bomb attack on headquarters after it had launched investigation into mega corruption scams.

However, NAB chief asserted that the department was not afraid of such threats, and would continue to perform their duties with dedication.

Share on: WhatsApp