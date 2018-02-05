Securing children from sexual abuse

AFTER introducing reading material for parents and teachers on how to keep children out of harm’s way Punjab has now prepared a booklet aimed at educating children how to protect themselves from paedophiles. ‘Secure Children Strong Pakistan’ booklet will be distributed amongst children up to the age of ten years through their respective schools. The eight-page document not only contains training material but also identifies responsibilities of parents and teachers for protecting the children.

Indeed in the wake of recent horrendous incidents such as that happened in Kasur, Mardan and other cities, it was required on the part of respective authorities to do the needful to protect the children from sexual abuse and molestation. Though child abuse or molestation is considered a taboo subject in our society but there is no doubt that this curse is widespread and playing with the life of our children. Some cases come in the media while most of them remain off the screen as in most cases the young souls feel shy about admitting to have been molested. So there is unfortunately no way to know the true figure of child molestation that would be shockingly higher. Realising the threat to children, it is matter of satisfaction that Punjab government has taken a lead by preparing material on an important matter that indeed will go a long way in preparing the children to stay safe by keeping away from the lure of such people. We also expect that other provincial governments will also follow the suit and come with up with necessary material that impart needed education to the children against paedophiles while keeping in mind the level of understanding of children that encourage them to report any threat to their parents and guardians without any shyness. In addition, it is also important provincial governments make it incumbent upon the public and private schools to introduce special classes that impart self-defence techniques to the students. While it is responsibility of parents to keep an eye on activities of their children especially when they are using computers and cell phones, it is also time for the Centre and provisional governments to take requisite steps to hunt down all such culprits or rings and also bringing down online child and other pornography forums. The PTA should ban such sites.

