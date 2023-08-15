Travellers faced difficulties on Monday as sections of the Karakoram Highway were blocked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan due to a landslide and mudslide.

Ghulam Abbas, deputy director for the National Highway Authority for Shangla and Kohistan, told media that the highway was blocked near Shangla’s Bisham city in KP due to mudflow in Lahore nullah.

Abbas said that a team was mobilised to undertake the task of clearing the highway and restore the accessibility of road No. 221 near Bisham.

Moreover, he said, there was another instance of road blockage at road No. 428 in the Ginni area of GB’s Diamer district due to a landslide.

He added that a team from the Frontier Works Organisation had initiated road clearance operations at this spot.