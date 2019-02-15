Section-144 imposed in Rawalpindi for seven days

Rawalpindi

The Government of Punjab on Friday imposed section-144 under the Criminal Procedure Code ahead of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.

The Section-144 has been imposed in the city for seven days from Feb 15 to 21. Saudi Crown Prince is due to land in Pakistan on February 16.

Further, a ban on pillion riding will be imposed in the federal capital for two-days during the crown prince visit. The ban on pillion riding will be imposed from February 16 and 17 in Islamabad.

A notification for the imposition of Section 144 has been issued by the Punjab government, according to reports. Under the Section 144, public gatherings of five or more people are prohibited, while processions and rallies in any public place within the limits of the area where the law has been imposed are also not allowed. Display and carrying of weapons is also banned under the section.

It is reported that Metrobus service till Faizabad will also be temporarily suspended during the two-day visit. The authorities have also issued alternative routes for the public.—INP

