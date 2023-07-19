LAHORE – As Muharram begins, authorities in Punjab have imposed Section 144 for the next ten days for security reasons.

Authorities notified the imposition of Section 144 issued by the home department which mentioned several restrictions to maintain security during the first ten days of the first Islamic month. The use of knives, swords, and sticks during processions has also been strictly prohibited.

Punjab Home Department restricted mourners to take out processions, and holding gatherings, and any activities without getting permission from relevant authorities as it may cause disruptions of public order.

To ensure safety, the government also restricted people standing on the roofs of houses and shops along the procession routes.

To curb the potential risks of attacks during the Ashura, the ban on pillion riding has been implemented, the move aimed to limit the number of people on the key arteries.

Earlier this week, Ruet chairman announced that first Muharram will fall on July 20 (Thursday), and Ashura will be commemorated on July 29.