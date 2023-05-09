Section 144 imposed in Punjab, Balochistan; Rangers called out as PTI workers run riot

LAHORE – Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clashed with law enforcers and entered sensitive areas in Lahore and other cities, hours after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in a graft case.

Amid the deteriorating security situation, Punjab and Balochistan governments imposed Section 144 in the region in the wake of huge protests being staged across the region on call by the former premier.

Videos doing rounds on the internet show charged protesters of the former ruling party who stormed state infrastructure and blocked roads for traffic, in massive unrest.

The setup in Punjab also called in paramilitary Rangers, while the mobile and internet services in the region have also been disrupted.

As supporters of Imran Khan run riot in parts of the country, reports claimed that crucial decisions have been made in the Provincial Intelligence Committee meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department.

Capital administration imposed Section 144 in Islamabad

Similarly, section 144 has also been imposed in Islamabad which empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a restriction on an activity for a specific period of time.

Law enforcers have also warned of action in case of the violation of Section 144.

Following the riots, security has been beefed up outside Rawalpindi office of National Accountability Bureau. Cops also blocked all arteries leading to the office while huge contingent of Anti-Riot Force, FC contingents, and additional police force were deployed.