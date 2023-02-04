Section 144 imposed in Peshawar for 10 days amid terror resurgence

PESHAWAR – Peshawar Deputy Commissioner has imposed section 144 in the northern city of Peshawar for a period of 10 days, with immediate effect.

The stern measure was taken in wake of a heinous terror attack in which more than 100 people were killed in a tightly guarded police headquarters area.

Following the deadly attack on law enforcement officials, the district administration imposed Section 144 in the metropolis and restricted gatherings of five or more people.

A notification issued by Peshawar Deputy Commissioner said “keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the area and to provide a congenial atmosphere to the general public, it is important to maintain a peaceful and agitation-free environment within the premises of District Peshawar.”

The notification further reads that “it has also been apprehended that gathering of more than five persons may create law and order situation and may result into any mishap. Furthermore, it may lead to a breach of peace and tranquility in District Peshawar.”

It also warned that anyone found violating this order will be trialed under u/s 188 P.P.C.

Amid the new intelligence reports, officials restricted the gathering as several groups mainly Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) escalated attacks in northwestern and southwestern regions after the Taliban seized Kabul.

The country of over 220 million has seen a surge in TTP attacks since the group ended the ceasefire and continued killing security personnel. The group led by Noor Wali Mehsud is known for most brutal attacks which included the 2014 brazen attack by a faction of the group on an army-run school in Peshawar, which killed 154 people, mostly children.