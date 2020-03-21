Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The city administration on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 in Islamabad, as new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the country.

The section 144vhas been imposed as restaurants and shopping malls have been ordered to close by 10:00pm in the city. However, meat shops and milk shops as well as tandoors have been exempted from the prohibition.

“However, this restriction will not apply to pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, grocery stores, karyana stores, bakaries, atta chakkies, tandoors, milk shops, auto workshop, petrol pumps, chicken and meat shops, mandis and restaurant/food outlets for delivery and takeaways,” read the notification.