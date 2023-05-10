Section 144 imposed across Sindh

The provincial government imposed Section 144 across Sindh on Wednesday following the rising unrest after the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.A notification was also issued by the Sindh government for the imposition of Section 144 across the province. After the imposition of the law, all types of public gatherings exceeding four persons will remain banned in the province. In case of violation, the government will take action under Section 144,” the statement added.

Imran Khan’s arrest from inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday triggered protests in many cities of the country by his party activists and supporters as they clashed with the police and destroyed public properties.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him. Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’ Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.