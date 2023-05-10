Secretary visits wheat procurement centres in Daska, Saranwali

Secretary Population Welfare Punjab Salman Ijaz visited wheat procurement centers in Daska and Saranwali tehsils and took a detailed review of the procurement process. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Muhammad Faisal said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, gunny bags had been provided to farmers for wheat procurement in the district.

A target of 90,000 metric tons of wheat procurement had been set in the district, and so far 1,500 farmers had received about 100,000 gunny bags from the centers. He said till now 50 per cent of the target of wheat purchase had been achieved. He said the Pun-jab government had instructed the staff posted at 14 check-posts in four tehsils to achieve the target of wheat procurement in the Sialkot district. Similarly, administrative and food department officers con-ducted 166 raids on complaints of illegal storage of wheat in different areas, 113 vehicles were caught taking wheat out of the district and a total of 8,934 metric tons of wheat had been seized and shifted to government godowns.

District Food Controller Nasrullah Khan said ac-cording to instructions of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, they were in touch with farmers, who had received gunny bags.