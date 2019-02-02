Secretary Senate suggests common parliamentary services for legislative secretariat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Capacity building and training programs provide a good opportunity for improving parliamentary services at federal and provincial legislative secretariat, Senate Secretary Amjed Pervez Malik Friday said.

Talking to participants of the concluding event of a week long on job training and placement program of officers from provincial assemblies of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Senate Secretariat in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), he suggested that joint parliamentary service would improve the workings of the Parliament besides providing a chance for further integration between federation and its federating units, a press release said.

He said the UNDP may further deliberate on this idea and work closely with the stakeholders to materialize this suggestion.

Speakers Conference may also provide an opportunity to discuss the idea and find commonalities in parliamentary service of the provincial and federal legislative secretariats.

He said for having a similar nature of work, the interaction between the officers and officials of the federal legislative secretariat and provincial assemblies may lead to synchronize and integrate for having common parliamentary services at some point of time.

He said placement of the provincial assembly officers with the Senate secretariat was productive experience which not only provided an opportunity to the officers to learn from expertise of each other but also has further enhanced the interaction between provincial and federal legislative secretariat. He said this program would serve as pilot project for future interaction to this effect. Senate secretariat is always proactive in its approach and is keen for new initiatives to facilitate the law makers.

The officers of the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly appreciated Senate chairman and Senate Secretariat for extending this fruitful and productive opportunity which has given them a chance to learn new ideas to serve the legislators in an effective manner.

The Senate Secretariat in collaboration with UNDP have evolved a mechanism to offer a week long placement to research and library staff at federal and provincial legislative Secretariat to provide them an opportunity to interact, observe working and share experiences for improving service delivery and enhancing research capacities.

Share on: WhatsApp