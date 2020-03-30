Secretary PSF asks players to follow Azam as role model

ISLAMABAD Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Group Captain Tahir Sultan on Monday asked the players to make late squash legend Azam Khan their role model to shine in the world. Azam (95) breathed his last on Saturday in a hospital in London after battling with coronavirus (COVID-19) for a week. He was the younger brother of legendary Hashim Khan, lifting the British Open for consecutive four times between 1959 and 1962. Secretary PSF said that Azam was at the peak of his career when he quit the professional circuit in 1962. ‘Had he not stopped playing at that time, he would have been the all-time great’, he added.