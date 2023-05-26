Secretary MoFA lauds NIMA vibrant role for maritime sector uplift

A four-member delegation of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) led by Director General NIMA Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Saeed HI(M) visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on the other day. Secretary MoFA Dr. Asad Majeed welcomed NIMA team and appreciated the vibrant role of the institution on important maritime issues. A productive series of discussions on various maritime avenues took place with specific focus on geo-strategic imperatives in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and integration of blue economy endeavours into the National Economy. DG NIMA emphasized on compliance of international governing instruments for maritime sectoral economy including ratification of Hong Kong Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships and aspects of high seas treaty under UNCLOS regarding exploitation of marine genetic resources.

Aspects of greener shipping, sustainable marine fisheries, effects of maritime climate change, sea water intrusion and coastal erosion also came under discussion. A need for continued and sustained collaboration was felt to bring these maritime related issues in focus. At the end of the meeting, pleasantries were exchanged.