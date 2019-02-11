Secretary information gets briefing of DGPR

Staff Reporter

Provincial Secretary for Information and Culture Momin Agha has said that the Punjab government is attaching high importance to the media strategy being pursued by the DGPR vigorously.

He directed the officers of the DGPR to seek comprehensive information of their respective departments’ performance/working so as to get their better projection in the media.

He expressed their views while presiding over a first meeting of DGPR officers today after holding the charge of provincial Secretary Information.

The meeting was attended by DGPR Amjad Hussain Bhatti, PROs and sectional heads of the Directorate General. The meeting deliberated upon the comprehensive strategy for getting better projection of Punjab government in print and electronic media.

Secretary Information urged the officers to keep a close liaison with their ministers as well as the departments concerned in view of importance of media strategy so that image-building of the provincial regime could be ensured in a befitting manner. Momin Agha while lauding the performance, commitment and dedication of the officers of DGPR, said that they are doing their best despite the availability of limited resources.

He stressed that the officers and staff should continue to exhibit their performance without any political affiliation.

Earlier, the DGPR Amjad Hussain Bhatti briefed the Secretary Information about the working of the office in detail. During the meeting different proposals and other measures were deliberated to improve the performance of the department.

