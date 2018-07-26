Secretary Info reviews arrangements at APP Election Cell

Federal Information Secretary, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera Wednesday visited the Election Cell of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) to review the arrangements made by the news agency for timely and accurate dissemination of election results across the country.

The ‘APP Election Cell-2018’, equipped with all necessary facilities, has been set up at APP Headquarters to ensure timely coverage of General Election-2018 and dissemination of results.—APP

