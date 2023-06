ISLAMABAD – The federal government has assigned additional charge of the Chairman National Highway Authority to the Capt (r) Khurram Agha for another three months.

A notification issued from Establishment Division confirmed that Agha was appointed as Chairman NHA.

Earlier in February, Mr Agha got additional charge of the road authority. It is pertinent to mention here that it is the fourth extension given to the BS-22 grade officer as Chairman NHA.