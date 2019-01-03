Secretary Commerce assures full support to IPO-Pakistan

Islamabad

Federal Secretary Commerce, Mohammad Younus Dagha Wednesday assured unflinching support of his Ministry on all issues faced by the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) including the enactment of Geographical Indication Law (GI Law) and Industrial Design Rules.

He expressed these views here during his visit to IPO-Pakistan headquarters.

Chairman, IPO-Pakistan Mujeeb Ahmed Khan presented three year road map of the organization and apprised the Secretary of numerous initiatives taken by his organization on facilitation and efficient disposal of IP applications.

Giving details about the International Treaties, the Chairman stated that IPO has started working on accession process on treaties relating to international registration of Trade Marks and Patents. Meanwhile, Copyright office has been connected by Virtual Network with all other offices of the organization. Patent and Trade Mark were already connected by this network, he added.

Director General, IPO-Pakistan Muhammad Irfan Tarar, highlighted progress in creating virtual seamless communication process in IP registration through technology and upgradation that would ensure paperless environment and speedy disposal of registration cases, thereby matching international best practices in IP services.

Mohammad Younus Dagha appreciated IPO-Pakistan for successfully implementing ‘First Come First Serve Registration System’ in Trade Mark Registry. He maintained that this would go a long way in bringing transparency and timely disposal of work for IP applicants.

The meeting was also attended by high ranked officials of the Commerce Division and IPO-Pakistan.—APP

