Secretary Blinken offers ‘resolute support’ for Pakistan against terrorism

Washington: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, during which the latter underscored “resolute support” for Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, Secretary Blinken expressed his “condolences for the lives lost in recent terrorist attacks”.

Blinken’s remarks came just hours after the Pakistani security forces killed more than two dozen terrorists on Tuesday who had held many officials hostage, demanding the release of their comrades.

Before the operation, the US had reiterated support to its “important security partner” — Pakistan — against the threat of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson, had urged those responsible for the attack on the CTD in Bannu to “cease all acts of violence”, safely release those who remain hostage and end the seizure of the CTD centre.

However, ending the two-day siege of the CTD centre, the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army sprung into action against the terrorists Tuesday afternoon after negotiations failed. 

On Floods

A statement issued by the Department of State stated that the two leaders also discussed the devastating monsoonal floods that wreaked havoc across Pakistan.

“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari shared their mutual hope for a productive International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination,” the statement stated.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed the gratitude of the government of Pakistan to the US administration for the flood assistance amounting to $97 million.

Foreign Minister Bilawal is in Washington and has met with various American lawmakers as well as a section of the Pakistani diaspora.

