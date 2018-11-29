SECP’s Policy Board for overhauling of corporate governance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The newly constituted Securities and Exchange (SEC) Policy Board met in Islamabad on Thursday to review the overall functioning and effectiveness of the SECP. Chairman of the Board, Khalid Mirza, placed emphasis on the overhaul of the corporate governance regime and measures that need to be taken for the capital market development program.

The SECP’s Acting Chairman informed Mr. Mirza regarding various issues and challenges confronting the SECP. The Board unanimously agreed that there is a need to create a far less onerous regulatory and supervisory environment for the regulated entities and for ease of doing business.

