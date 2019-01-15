SECP warns public

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has noticed that an entity namely; National Institute of Human Resource Management (NIHRM) is fraudulently displaying its fake registration with SECP under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 on its website (https://nihrm.org/). To bolster its image as a registered entity, it has also displayed a number of newspaper clippings and video clips on the website. The SECP would like to clarify that “National Institute of Human Resource Management (NIHRM)” has neither been registered with SECP nor any registration certificate in the name of the aforesaid entity has been issued by the SECP. Therefore, the general public is, therefore, advised in their own interest to be prudent while dealing with the aforesaid entity. Meanwhile, the SECP is taking legal action against the NIHRM.

