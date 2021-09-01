SECP warns public against investing in fraudulent investment schemes

Staff Report Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) warns the general public against investing in any fraudulent investment schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives.

The SECP has been constantly clarifying that mere registration of a company, does not authorise it to solicit depos-its from the general public or offer investment schemes.

It has been observed recently that a company namely “Econex Sales and Marketing (Private) Limited” is offering various packages to attract the public to its unlawful business activities of multi-level marketing (MLM) and refer-ral marketing.

The said company is using its registration status with SECP to win public confidence, deceptively implying that such activities are being undertaken through SECP’s regulated platform.