Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Economy Watch
  3. SECP tells intermediaries to ensure AML/CFT due diligence

SECP tells intermediaries to ensure AML/CFT due diligence

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In the light of recommendations made by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body formed to coordinate efforts on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has amended the Intermediaries (Registration) Regulations, 2017.
The Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, places compliance obligations on the company service providers (intermediaries) to conduct customer due diligence and report suspicious transactions to Financial Monitoring Unit.

Post Views: 93

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top