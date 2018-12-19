SECP tells intermediaries to ensure AML/CFT due diligence

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In the light of recommendations made by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body formed to coordinate efforts on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has amended the Intermediaries (Registration) Regulations, 2017.

The Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, places compliance obligations on the company service providers (intermediaries) to conduct customer due diligence and report suspicious transactions to Financial Monitoring Unit.

