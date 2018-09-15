SECP signs MoUs with universities in Karachi for enhancing financial education among students

ISLAMABAD, : The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Saturday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized universities, including University of Karachi, Iqra University and the Institute of Business Management.

On behalf of the SECP, the Commissioner Investor Education, Mr. Shauzab Ali signed the MoUs with respectable university heads, Dr. Tahir Ali, Dr. Irfan Hameed and Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder respectively.

This is one more leap under the banner of Jamapunji, a campaign that was launched to create awareness regarding personal finance and investment. The MoUs are aimed at creating awareness and enhancing financial education among students.

The signatories will extend cooperation in conducting seminars, workshops and educational activities for students. For capacity building of the faculty members of universities, the SECP will impart training through Faculty Development and Master Trainer Programs.

They will conduct various collaborative activities, including exchange of scholarly ideas and development of programs on issues related to personal finance and investment.

Mr. Shauzab Ali appreciated the vision of the university heads and the potential of students to become contributors in the mainstream economic growth of the country. He mentioned that the SECP through its investor instruction program was successfully getting the message across over to existing and potential investors for enhancing financial literacy and helping to further build our capital market.

Future of the financial industry in Pakistan belonged to capital markets; therefore, collective efforts of regulators, industrialists and academics are the need of the hour, Shauzab Ali added.

The university heads lauded SECP’s efforts and expressed their resolve to get maximum benefit from the SECP. The signatories agreed on the dire need of building a culture of savings and investments in the society and pledged to sincerely collaborate for the region’s betterment under the MOUs.