SECP signs MOU for development of Islamic finance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The SECP signed an MOU with three centers of excellence in Islamic finance, i.e., LUMS, IBA and IMS at the SECP head office on Friday to join forces for the promotion and development of Islamic capital markets.

The SECP has taken many initiatives for capacity building and awareness creation in Islamic finance and has arranged a number of sessions in collaboration with leading universities and professional institutions. Considering the need for development of Islamic finance and to collaborate with leading centers of excellence in Islamic finance (CEIF) for their common goal, the SECP entered into an MOU whereby the parties agreed to make joint and collaborative efforts for the development of a vibrant Islamic capital market.

The three CEIFs agreed to extend their efforts by joining forces with the SECP to achieve growth and development of Islamic capital market and shaping the future of Islamic financial services through creating awareness among the public, training for stakeholders and capacity building of Islamic financial institutions.

The MOU covers the areas of mutual collaboration in developing programs for training and education in Islamic finance, facilitating exchange of resources, relevant academic information, events calendar, materials and technical expertise necessary for the development of training and education in Islamic finance.

Share on: WhatsApp