SECP sensitizes people to carefully read terms, conditions of insurance policies

Staff Reporter Islamabad

To safeguard the interest of insurance policyholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday urged public at large to carefully read all the contents of documents presented before them by an insurance agent before signing and ensure that they understand the terms and conditions of the product being offered.

Reliance may not be placed on verbal promises made by insurance agents unless stated in the policy documents, said a press release issued here.

The SECP has always strived to develop a fair, efficient and transparent market, based on international legal standards and best practices, for the protection of investors and policyholders.

A fair, efficient and transparent market is one where the interests of investors and insurance policyholders are adequately protected.