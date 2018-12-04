SECP revamps regulatory framework

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In continuation of its efforts to foster growth of real estate investment trusts (REITs), the SECP has revamped regulatory framework by introducing significant amendments to the Real Estate Investment Trusts Regulations, 2015.

The amendments are aimed at providing more conducive regulatory environment for establishment of formal real estate sector in the country thus promoting documentation of the economy. The Commission approved these amendments following a comprehensive review of the regulations, primarily focusing on simplified regulatory requirements, unitholders’ protection and industry dynamics.

The SECP conducted extensive consultations with stakeholders, including REITs management companies, Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan and trustee to revisit the existing regulatory framework for REITs. The proposed amendments were also notified to solicit public comments and the public feedback has been taken into account.

