SECP remains fully committed to mutual assistance with LEAs

Islamabad

In its endeavor to develop a fair, efficient and transparent corporate sector and to safeguard the interests of investors as well as the general public, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) shall continue to extend complete cooperation to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the cause of transparency.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on Wednesday evening had approached the SECP and requested access to certain records. The SECP immediately responded to the call and deputed senior officers to provide complete assistance.

In the spirit of inter-agency cooperation and for the cause of transparency, the SECP provided the FIA team immediate access to all the records/files/documents, they had sought. The entire exercise was conducted in a mutually cooperative manner to uphold the law.

Being the apex regulator of the corporate sector and capital markets and as a responsible institution, the SECP shall continue to support the law enforcement agencies. In the same spirit, the SECP has provided technical expertise, deputed people and resources for the two recent Joint Investigation Teams (JITs).—INP

