SECP releases Annual Report for FY 2020-21

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has released its annual report for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The report covers the reforms undertaken with the objectives to ensure effective enforcement, improve access to finance, encourage capital formation, simplify regulatory processes and reduce costs of doing business, said a press release issued here.

SECP Chairman Aamir Khan, in his message published in the report, said “The need for accountability and transparency was higher than ever; SECP centralized the function of supervision and strengthened its litigation team to further SECP’s ability to operate as a focused, transparent and accountable regulator”.

In FY 2020- 2021, aimed at ensuring consistent, more transparent and focused regulatory oversight across sectors, SECP established a centralized Supervision Division to adopt an integrated enforcement strategy and uniform decision making