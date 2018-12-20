SECP refutes veracity of malicious WhatsApp circulation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The SECP has categorically refuted a fabricated news story doing rounds on social media that the SECP filed a criminal case against the CEO of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL) for manipulating the price of EPCL shares. This report is totally baseless and incorrect.

The SECP spokesperson, Aamir Khan, said that a fake news report circulating on WhatsApp regarding filing of complaint is entirely untrue and without any substance. This is a total fabrication, he added. He vowed that the SECP would investigate the matter of fake news circulation under the Securities Act and shall also consider reaching out to other law enforcement agencies for action against the culprits under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

