SECP promotes ease of doing business

Annual Report for FY 2017-2018 released

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued its annual report for the financial year 2017-18. The report has detailed various measures that the organization has taken to promote the corporate sector, capital market, non-banking financial sector and insurance sector. The report has also mentions the efforts that the SECP has made to promote ease of doing business, reduce cost of doing business and leverage technological advances for making its services easily accessible.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shaukat Hussain, the SECP chairman, said that the regulatory framework was further strengthened during the year. We did our best to proactively facilitate business growth, accelerate private capital formation, improve access to formal financial products and interlink the capital markets with the real economy.

He further said that we have to reach out to our regulated entities and market participants on a proactive basis. Decisions should be made, processes implemented and regulations enacted based on an active dialogue and thorough understanding of the underlying business realities to create markets that support capital formation, economic prosperity, level playing field, transparency and removal of arbitrary and subjective decision-making. “We vow to continue to take the right initiatives in this regard.”

