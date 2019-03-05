SECP Policy Board meets

Staff Reporter

The Securities and Exchange (SECP) Policy Board met in Islamabad at the SECP Headquarters under the Chairmanship of Professor Khalid Mirza. The Board reviewed the implementation status of the decisions given by it over the last three meetings which included a substantial reduction in fees and removal of annual renewal of intermediary licenses for the ‘ease of doing business’. It was noted that the Commission had not executed the instructions of the Board in an expeditious manner which is a source of concern. Some concern was also expressed with regard to the Commission’s perceived excessive involvement with law enforcement agencies.With regard to the number of Board decisions pending implementation,Professor Khalid Mirza emphasized the need to take effective measures expeditiously in line with the policy directives. He envisioned that if the Commission faithfully works alongside the Board, the Commission should get transformed into an effective and market friendly regulator, and the capital market put on a path of sustainable development within a year or so. It was thus hoped that within three or four years the goal of a viable capital market would be achieved. On the recommendation of its Regulations Committee the Board gave approval to several proposed amendments in the SECPAct, 1997, Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, NCCPL Regulations as well as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Rules Book. The Policy Board also gave its approval for other matters recommended by the Regulations Committee. Similarly, the Oversight Committee of the Board gave its recommendations pertaining to the surveillance software of the Commission, regulatory powers for imposing penalties for market malpractices without going to Court, disclosure of non-compliance/misconduct by brokers, empowering the SECP to tackle issues of financial crime without having to resort to other law enforcement agencies, and other matters.

