SECP organizes seminar on company registration

ISLAMABAD : In order to take forward its campaign of corporatization, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), organized an awareness seminar on ‘formation of companies under the Companies Act, 2017’ on Thursday. It was held in collaboration with the Lahore Tax Bar Association.

A large number of lawyers, accountants and corporate consultants attended the seminar. Mr. Liaqat Ali Dolla, Additional Registrar, SECP’s Company Registration Office, Lahore highlighted the importance of corporatization and corporate compliance. He highlighted the measures taken by the SECP for increase in corporatization and corporate compliance and encouraged feedback from the participants for making the SECP s existing services more efficient. Mr. Shahbaz Sarwar, Additional Registrar, gave a brief presentation on e-incorporation, Companies (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017, and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2017.

Chaudhary Qamar uz Zaman, president, Lahore Tax Bar Association, appreciated the SECP’s contribution in the development of corporate sector and expressed an interest in holding these seminars on a regular basis. He proposed that such interaction with stakeholders would be a regular feature.

Mr. Dolla said that being the apex regulator of corporate sector, the SECP has always collaborated with the professional and trade bodies, and plans to conduct more seminars and workshops in collaboration with other professional and trade bodies as well in the near future.

