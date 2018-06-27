SECP Launches SDMS mobile application

ISLAMABAD : The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan launches mobile application to further enhance its public service to investors. With the new mobile phone application, the users are able to file queries and complaints easily and can check the status of previously lodged concerns.

The Chairman SECP, Shaukat Hussain inaugurated the new Service Desk Management System (SDMS) mobile application which, has been developed as an extension of SECP’s Service Desk Management System (SDMS) launched on June 1, 2017. The SDMS was created with a purpose of ensuring prompt action and regular updates on handling of complaints. Since its launch, it has enabled successful handling of more than 8,000 complaints and 22,000 queries to facilitate investors.

The SDMS has video user instructions on its home page, links to important frequently asked questions (FAQs) and SECP guide booklets. Popup information boxes, pictorial references and auto dropdown menus to better guide the users during the filing process. Using the system they can look up companies and market intermediaries such as broker agents, surveyors and debt security trustees against who they wish to file a complaint.

With the new mobile application, the users are able to file queries and complaints easily and can check the status of a previously lodged concern using their smart mobile phones. The application is made available to all android users and it can be downloaded effortlessly from their mobile sets. A separate web based notification panel is also given for push notifications to mobile users. Users are able to receive all types of promotional messages, notifications and updates promptly on their android mobile sets.

The app. enables interaction with the concerned issue handling officer on the go. The application also provides the ability to attach permissible files and supporting documents to provide evidence for their complaints without having to log into one’s laptop or desktop. All front end features of the existing SDMS are enabled and easy navigation is ensured. The mobile application provides ability to send text, audio and/or video notifications. It is integrated so that all relevant company databases available through the existing SDMS are also accessible to external users in order to make necessary selections from the category structures at the time of lodging a complaint.

During the launching ceremony, the attending Commissioners Mr. Tahir Mahmood and Mr .Shauzab Ali along with the chairman SECP Mr. Shaukat Hussain appreciated the SDMS mobile app’s ability to deliver further convenience and better public service to investors. The Chairman stressed the importance of effective use of the mobile app, advised SECP’s officers to have deep concern for investors and prayed for the success and lasting benefits of the mobile application.