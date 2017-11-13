SECP to investigate assets of Pakistanis named in ‘Paradise Papers’

ISLAMABAD : The Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to investigate assets of those Pakistani citizens, whose names have appeared in recent Paradise Papers leaks.

As many as 135 Pakistanis have been named in the second largest global leak for stashing wealth abroad through their investments in offshore tax havens.

According to SECP Acting Chairman Zafar Abdullah, the investigation has been started under its rules and regulations.

In light of Form 29 of the SECP regulations, the Director of any company is liable to inform the organisation in case of any foreign investments.

The SECP is likely to dig out evidences regarding use of black money, besides finding out the involvement of any firm legalising the black money, sources said.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) formally started investigations against 19 out of 135 citizens of Pakistan mentioned in Paradise Papers, dispatching letters to various state institutions including the State Bank of Pakistan and SECP.

Pakistani citizens mentioned in Paradise Leaks include former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, former NICL Chairman Ayaz Khan Niazi, business tycoon Sadruddin Hashwani, Mian Mansha of Nishat Group, Chairman Soneri Bank Alauddin and currency exchange businessman Obaid Altaf Khanani.

Orignally published by INP