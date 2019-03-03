SECP increases shareholding limit for foreigner

Daily Pakistan Observer -

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Saturday announced increasing the limit applicable on foreign persons or institutions for acquiring or holding of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shares. As per announcement, the limit of shareholding of PSX shares by foreign persons or institutions has been increased to 20% of the total issued share capital of PSX. Earlier, the limit of shareholding was 10% for foreign persons which has now been increased to 20%. The SECP has advised PSX and Central Depository Company (CDC) to take required measures for implementation of the announcement.—APP

