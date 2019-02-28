SECP honors winners of trading competition

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) hosted a prize distribution ceremony of the fourth inter-university trading competition stock trading competition at its head office here on Thursday. Chairman SECP, Farrukh Sabzwari chaired the ceremony.

The university students entered the competition through specified links provided in advance on JamaPunji portal. The nominations were gained on a provisional basis from all over Pakistan.

At the end of the competition, the winners were evaluated on the basis of their final account balance/portfolios. Forty-one universities registered for the competition. The winning universities from the Islamabad capital territory are Quaid-e-Azam University, Virtual University Islamabad and National University of Modern Languages.

The winning institutions from the Punjab region are: the University of Lahore, University of Wah, and LUMS. The winners from the Sindh region are KASBIT, Karachi, University of Karachi and Karachi School for Business and Leadership. The winners from the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa are COMSATS and GIK. The winners said that the competition was a test of finding quality trading opportunities, applying sophisticated money management and taking calculated risks.

Mr. Farrukh Sabzwari, Commissioner Mr. Tahir Mahmood and Commissioner Shauzab Ali expressed their delight over the enthusiastic participation of the students. The SECP chairman showed keen interest in knowing about the winners’ overall experience during the competition and encouraged them to provide the SECP with suggestions to improve the competition procedures.

The SECP is a welcoming institution for students, and that its doors are always open for educational visits and sessions, he said.

The SECP’s Investor Education Department conducts these competitions to provide students the opportunity to understand the basic working of the stock market and to offer them exposure of trading in the simulated market with real time feed.

