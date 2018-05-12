SECP holds seminar on corporatization

Staff Reporter

Lahore

In order to raise awareness among business community and other stakeholders about the importance of corporatization and post-incorporation compliance requirements in light of recent amendments to relevant laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized a seminar in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), at ICAP House, Lahore.

Asad Feroze, chairman, Northern Regional Committee (NRC), ICAP, opened the session. He thanked the participants and Mr. Shahbaz Sarwar, additional registrar, in charge, Company Registration Office, Lahore, and his team for taking time out for such awareness seminars, while appreciating the SECP’s overall collaborative efforts with the ICAP for the benefit of all the stakeholders.

Sidra Mansur, joint registrar, SECP’s Company Registration Office, Lahore, highlighted the major developments and post incorporation statutory compliance requirements in light of the 2017 Companies Act and relevant rules and regulations for increase in corporatization and corporate compliance. She emphasized the importance of corporate compliance for transparency and complete documentation.

Ali Wahid Khan, assistant registrar, SECP’s Company Registration Office, Lahore, gave a detailed presentation on incorporation of companies under the Companies Act, and rules and regulations framed thereunder, with special emphasis on single process for company name reservation and incorporation and one window facility for company and national tax number (NTN) registration launched by the SECP in collaboration with the FBR. Shahbaz Sarwar thanked the ICAP, NRC and CPD Committee for arranging awareness seminars with the SECP regularly.